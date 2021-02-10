Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Tanzanian Gold Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX)

Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 3,818 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 330% compared to the typical daily volume of 887 call options.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tanzanian Gold by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tanzanian Gold by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 277,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Tanzanian Gold by 227.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 39,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its stake in Tanzanian Gold by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 221,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:TRX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 351,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,137,969. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.63. Tanzanian Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91. The company has a market cap of $157.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Tanzanian Gold

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania; the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania; and the Itetemia gold project located to the southwest of Mwanza in Northern Tanzania.

