Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 7,494 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,491% compared to the typical daily volume of 471 call options.

Shares of United States Antimony stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 653,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,008,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44. United States Antimony has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.04.

United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 41.41% and a negative net margin of 57.07%.

In other United States Antimony news, major shareholder Kenneth M. Reed sold 209,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $186,655.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kenneth M. Reed sold 540,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $529,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,048,518 shares of company stock worth $865,384 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Company Profile

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

