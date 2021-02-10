Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 7,494 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,491% compared to the typical daily volume of 471 call options.
Shares of United States Antimony stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 653,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,008,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44. United States Antimony has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.04.
United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 41.41% and a negative net margin of 57.07%.
United States Antimony Company Profile
United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.
