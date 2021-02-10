Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP)

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,633 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 110% compared to the typical volume of 1,730 call options.

ITP stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 369,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,674,316. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.24 million, a P/E ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 0.44. IT Tech Packaging has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.59.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of IT Tech Packaging to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc produces and distributes paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers and offset printing papers. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand.

