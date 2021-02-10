Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of International Game Technology Call Options (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 34,675 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,910% compared to the average daily volume of 1,725 call options.

IGT stock opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.86. International Game Technology has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $981.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.03 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. International Game Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in International Game Technology by 382.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000.

Several research analysts have commented on IGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Truist upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Game Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.15.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

