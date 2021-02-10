Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Noodles & Company Call Options (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 3,868 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 671% compared to the typical volume of 502 call options.

NDLS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

In other news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $28,294.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,006,022 shares of company stock valued at $7,548,304 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 411.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Noodles & Company stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $9.69. 8,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86. The firm has a market cap of $429.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $9.43.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

