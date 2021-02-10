Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Noodles & Company Call Options (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 3,868 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 671% compared to the typical volume of 502 call options.
NDLS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.
In other news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $28,294.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,006,022 shares of company stock valued at $7,548,304 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of Noodles & Company stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $9.69. 8,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86. The firm has a market cap of $429.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $9.43.
Noodles & Company Company Profile
Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.
