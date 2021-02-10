Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Yiren Digital Call Options (NYSE:YRD)

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 10,070 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 6,704% compared to the typical volume of 148 call options.

Shares of NYSE:YRD traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.33. 30,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,699. The firm has a market cap of $493.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.36. Yiren Digital has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $150.64 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yiren Digital stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,832 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company provides loan facilitation services; post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services; and automated investing tool for investors to invest in loans through its marketplace, and self-directed investing tool that enables investors to select lending opportunities to approved borrowers that are posted on its marketplace.

