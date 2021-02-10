Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.23

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.23 and last traded at $48.23, with a volume of 763 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.34.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYBT. Stephens downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.62 and its 200-day moving average is $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 13.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $224,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,583,327.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 522.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

