Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,693 Shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 3.7% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares worth $13,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VHT. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of VHT opened at $234.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.66. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $138.11 and a 1-year high of $237.28.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

