Strong (STRONG) Price Up 116.6% Over Last 7 Days

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. Strong has a market capitalization of $305.98 million and approximately $647,910.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded 116.6% higher against the dollar. One Strong token can currently be bought for about $93.41 or 0.00209616 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00051435 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.84 or 0.00286881 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 89.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.24 or 0.00121728 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00072328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00090100 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.44 or 0.00202953 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,275,831 tokens. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio

