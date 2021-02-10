StrongHands Price Up 46.6% Over Last 7 Days (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. StrongHands has a market cap of $1.22 million and $426.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded up 46.6% against the US dollar. One StrongHands token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000150 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StrongHands Token Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS token that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,348,102,920 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,934,908,566 tokens. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars.

