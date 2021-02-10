Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,586 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,013 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Stryker worth $52,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Insiders have sold a total of 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.00.

NYSE:SYK opened at $242.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $247.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

