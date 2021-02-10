Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RGR stock opened at $70.28 on Wednesday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $90.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.96.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,825 shares in the company, valued at $811,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

