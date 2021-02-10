Subroto Mukerji Sells 25,182 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Stock

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) COO Subroto Mukerji sold 25,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $569,113.20.

Subroto Mukerji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Subroto Mukerji sold 56,499 shares of Rackspace Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $1,248,627.90.

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.15. 29,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,556. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.19. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $601.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.43 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on RXT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rackspace Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

