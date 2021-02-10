Substratum Market Capitalization Hits $946,587.35 (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded up 33.6% against the dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $946,587.35 and $13,490.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00059257 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.90 or 0.01150741 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00055626 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006350 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00031143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,506.62 or 0.05558841 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00020002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00045566 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00032834 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

