Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 11,059 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 11,059 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.2% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $41,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,905 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,791,649,000 after purchasing an additional 392,065 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,147,135,000 after purchasing an additional 496,922 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,138,180 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $513,465,000 after acquiring an additional 94,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.8% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,059,557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $379,630,000 after acquiring an additional 141,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $188.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $190.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.46 billion, a PE ratio of -118.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.63.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $41,743,050.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,845 shares in the company, valued at $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 867,207 shares of company stock worth $150,836,958 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

