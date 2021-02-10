Sun Communities (SUI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Sun Communities to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $149.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 94.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.10. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $95.34 and a 1 year high of $173.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $134,595.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

