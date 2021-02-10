Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (SLF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE: SLF) recently:

2/1/2021 – Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$66.00 to C$68.50.

1/29/2021 – Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$64.00.

1/29/2021 – Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$62.00 to C$65.00.

1/29/2021 – Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$62.00 to C$65.00.

1/21/2021 – Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$67.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$59.00.

1/14/2021 – Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$69.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$61.00.

1/13/2021 – Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from C$63.00 to C$72.00.

1/13/2021 – Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore Inc. from C$63.00 to C$72.00.

Shares of SLF stock opened at C$61.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$59.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$56.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6,615.27, a current ratio of 7,033.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The firm has a market cap of C$36.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of C$35.43 and a 12 month high of C$66.44.

In other Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) news, Director Dean Connor sold 14,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.71, for a total transaction of C$807,436.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,909 shares in the company, valued at C$6,743,329.39. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,491 shares of company stock worth $3,272,473.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

