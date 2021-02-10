Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (SLF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE: SLF) recently:
- 2/1/2021 – Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$66.00 to C$68.50.
- 1/29/2021 – Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$64.00.
- 1/29/2021 – Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$62.00 to C$65.00.
- 1/29/2021 – Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$62.00 to C$65.00.
- 1/21/2021 – Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/18/2021 – Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$67.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$59.00.
- 1/14/2021 – Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$69.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$61.00.
- 1/13/2021 – Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from C$63.00 to C$72.00.
- 1/13/2021 – Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore Inc. from C$63.00 to C$72.00.
Shares of SLF stock opened at C$61.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$59.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$56.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6,615.27, a current ratio of 7,033.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The firm has a market cap of C$36.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of C$35.43 and a 12 month high of C$66.44.
In other Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) news, Director Dean Connor sold 14,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.71, for a total transaction of C$807,436.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,909 shares in the company, valued at C$6,743,329.39. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,491 shares of company stock worth $3,272,473.
Read More: How to interpret a stock’s beta number
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Inc (SLFTO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial Inc (SLFTO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.