Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%.

Shares of TSE SLF traded up C$0.14 on Wednesday, hitting C$61.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,113,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,037. The company has a quick ratio of 6,615.27, a current ratio of 7,033.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of C$35.43 and a 12-month high of C$66.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$59.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$56.57.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SLF shares. Evercore raised their target price on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$66.00 to C$68.50 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$65.35.

In other Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) news, Director Dean Connor sold 14,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.79, for a total value of C$845,849.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,000 shares in the company, valued at C$7,115,010. Insiders have sold a total of 56,491 shares of company stock valued at $3,272,473 over the last three months.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

