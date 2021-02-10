Sunoco (SUN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Sunoco to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Sunoco stock opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.29. Sunoco has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $33.00.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.37%.
About Sunoco
Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.
