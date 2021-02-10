Sunoco (SUN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Sunoco to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sunoco stock opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.29. Sunoco has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.37%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.11.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

