SunPower (SPWR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect SunPower to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SPWR stock opened at $49.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 132.76 and a beta of 2.47. SunPower has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $57.52.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on SunPower from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered SunPower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered SunPower from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SunPower from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.23.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

