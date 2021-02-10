SuperCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $8.00 (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. SuperCoin has a total market capitalization of $95,564.40 and $8.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded 81.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Eternity (ENT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 51.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SuperCoin Coin Profile

SuperCoin (SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,088,146 coins. The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperCoin Coin Trading

SuperCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

