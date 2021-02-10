Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.98

Shares of Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.98 and traded as high as $2.57. Support.com shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 196,954 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.69 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.98.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Support.com stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,506 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Support.com worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 28.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Support.com, Inc provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and other technology companies.

