suterusu (SUTER) One Day Volume Tops $550,404.00

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 10th. During the last seven days, suterusu has traded down 38.9% against the dollar. suterusu has a market cap of $14.98 million and $550,404.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One suterusu token can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

suterusu Token Profile

SUTER is a token. It was first traded on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,018,718,000 tokens. suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

suterusu Token Trading

suterusu can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire suterusu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy suterusu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

