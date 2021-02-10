SVF Investment Corp.’s Quiet Period Will End on February 17th (OTCMKTS:SVFAU)

SVF Investment’s (OTCMKTS:SVFAU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, February 17th. SVF Investment had issued 52,500,000 shares in its public offering on January 8th. The total size of the offering was $525,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During SVF Investment’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

SVFAU stock opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. SVF Investment has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $14.25.

Get SVF Investment alerts:

SVF Investment Company Profile

There is no company description available for SVF Investment Corp.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.