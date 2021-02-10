Swap (XWP) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,685.00

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Swap has a total market capitalization of $272,394.23 and $1,685.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Swap has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00055895 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.38 or 0.00282441 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00114659 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00077554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00086091 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.55 or 0.00202373 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 12,437,748 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

Swap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.