Swarm Reaches Market Cap of $1.88 Million (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. In the last seven days, Swarm has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Swarm token can now be purchased for about $0.0240 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swarm has a total market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $32,436.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swarm alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00060004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.03 or 0.01151590 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00056176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006355 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00028827 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,470.82 or 0.05557076 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00020100 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00045227 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00032680 BTC.

About Swarm

Swarm (CRYPTO:SWM) is a token. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.