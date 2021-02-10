Swerve 1-Day Volume Tops $25.77 Million (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 10th. Swerve has a total market capitalization of $17.49 million and $25.77 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swerve token can now be purchased for approximately $1.64 or 0.00003646 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Swerve has traded up 89.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Swerve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00052985 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.63 or 0.00284173 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 70% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00120593 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00075400 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00087450 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00063800 BTC.

Swerve Token Profile

Swerve’s total supply is 12,185,428 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,680,199 tokens. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

Buying and Selling Swerve

Swerve can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swerve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swerve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.