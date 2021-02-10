Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (SYM.L) (LON:SYM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $23.06

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (SYM.L) (LON:SYM) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.06 and traded as low as $16.66. Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (SYM.L) shares last traded at $17.25, with a volume of 293,995 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.07 million and a PE ratio of -57.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 17.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 23.06.

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies environmental plastic additives and products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers d2w, an oxo-biodegradable plastic; d2p, an antimicrobial range of technology a suite of masterbatches, which provides protection to plastic products from bacteria, insects, fungi, odour, and fire; and d2t, an anti-counterfeiting system.

