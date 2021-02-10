SyncFab Price Down 15.7% Over Last 7 Days (MFG)

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 10th. One SyncFab token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SyncFab has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. SyncFab has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

SyncFab Token Profile

SyncFab is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 tokens. SyncFab’s official message board is medium.com/syncfabmfg . The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SyncFab is blockchain.syncfab.com

SyncFab Token Trading

SyncFab can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SyncFab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SyncFab using one of the exchanges listed above.

