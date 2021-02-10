Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $14,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $2,592,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synopsys from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.29.

Shares of SNPS opened at $278.16 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.90 and a twelve month high of $280.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $261.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 65.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total transaction of $521,439.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,374.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $2,441,855.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,463 shares of company stock worth $6,413,503 in the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

