Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $285.00 to $310.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Synopsys traded as high as $282.18 and last traded at $278.86, with a volume of 3165 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $278.16.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.07.

In other Synopsys news, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $2,441,855.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,515.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.54, for a total value of $910,208.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,367,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,463 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,503. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 568.2% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 631,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,048,000 after buying an additional 536,678 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 958,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,395,000 after buying an additional 519,161 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 21.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,757,000 after buying an additional 424,781 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 21.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,794,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,965,000 after buying an additional 315,099 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 12.8% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $575,565,000 after buying an additional 305,000 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $261.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.49. The company has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

