Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target Raised to $310.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.07.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $278.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $261.74 and its 200-day moving average is $228.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $280.11. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total transaction of $521,439.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,374.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,174 shares in the company, valued at $7,156,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,463 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,503. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth approximately $640,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 85.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

