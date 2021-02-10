Synopsys (SNPS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Synopsys to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Synopsys to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $278.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.74 and a 200-day moving average of $228.49. The company has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 65.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $280.11.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.29.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,156,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total transaction of $521,439.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,374.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,463 shares of company stock worth $6,413,503 in the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

