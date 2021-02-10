Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Shares Down 8.7%

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) fell 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.04 and last traded at $3.26. 1,439,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 841,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

Separately, TheStreet raised Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $69.49 million, a PE ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.15 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 2.38%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sypris Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,090,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,524 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.12% of Sypris Solutions worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

