Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.56.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 76,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $5,477,804.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $345,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127 over the last 90 days. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 10.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,091,000 after buying an additional 25,501 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 6.1% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 15.2% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 47,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.9% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 3.1% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYY opened at $76.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,088.56, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $79.96.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sysco will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

