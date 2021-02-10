Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.56.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.
In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 76,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $5,477,804.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $345,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127 over the last 90 days. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
SYY opened at $76.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,088.56, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $79.96.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sysco will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.
About Sysco
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.
