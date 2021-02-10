T Ventures Management Co Ltd. Buys New Stake in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

T Ventures Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,449,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,992,000. Skillz accounts for 100.0% of T Ventures Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. owned about 17.91% of Skillz as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SKLZ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at $8,291,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at $8,417,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Skillz during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Skillz during the fourth quarter worth $2,832,000. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Skillz during the fourth quarter worth $4,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SKLZ shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skillz has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Shares of Skillz stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.12. 86,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,124,942. Skillz Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $46.30.

Skillz Inc develops and operates an e-sports platform that connects and hosts mobile games and mobile e-sports tournaments through competitions in the United States and internationally. It offers Skillz that helps developers build franchises by enabling social competition in their games and distribute prizes.

