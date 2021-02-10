Tael (WABI) Price Down 24.2% This Week

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Tael has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. One Tael coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $6.32, $34.91, $5.22 and $62.56.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00060305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $517.59 or 0.01159786 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00055443 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006366 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,502.60 or 0.05607705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00028060 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00020056 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00045061 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00032596 BTC.

Tael Profile

Tael (WABI) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken . Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

