Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TBL.TO) (TSE:TBL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.00

Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TBL.TO) (TSE:TBL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.00 and last traded at C$2.97, with a volume of 27507 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.96.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$314.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60.

Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TBL.TO) (TSE:TBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$500.67 million for the quarter.

Taiga Building Products Ltd. operates as a wholesale distributor of building products in Canada and the United States. It offers composite decking products, railings, and accessories; engineered wood products; laminate and vinyl floorings; insulation products; dimension lumber products; moldings; panels, such as plywood, oriented strand boards, and particleboards, as well as medium density fiber boards; polyethylene sheeting products; and preserved wood products.

