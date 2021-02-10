Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.3527 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has raised its dividend by 49.5% over the last three years. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a dividend payout ratio of 43.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to earn $4.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.4%.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.69. The stock had a trading volume of 11,834,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,675,471. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $136.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, 140166 reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

