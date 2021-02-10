Talanx AG (TLX.F) (FRA:TLX) Trading Down 0.8%

Talanx AG (TLX.F) (FRA:TLX) shares were down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €32.60 ($38.35) and last traded at €32.72 ($38.49). Approximately 124,505 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €32.98 ($38.80).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of €32.04 and a 200 day moving average of €30.47.

About Talanx AG (TLX.F) (FRA:TLX)

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Talanx AG (TLX.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talanx AG (TLX.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.