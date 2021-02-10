Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.27–0.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.5-78.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.14 million.Talend also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.89–0.83 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TLND. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talend from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Talend in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.75.

Shares of TLND stock traded down $1.34 on Wednesday, reaching $49.90. 524,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.92 and a 200-day moving average of $40.23. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 0.84. Talend has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $54.36.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.84 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Talend will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Talend news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of Talend stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $159,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,477,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

