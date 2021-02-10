Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.27)-($0.24) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.21). The company issued revenue guidance of $77.5-$78.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.71 million.Talend also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.89–0.83 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Talend from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talend from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Talend in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Talend has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.75.

NASDAQ:TLND traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.90. 524,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,086. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. Talend has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 72.44%. The company had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Talend will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $159,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,477,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About Talend

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

