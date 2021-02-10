Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.89)-($0.83) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.75). The company issued revenue guidance of $327-$329 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $322.22 million.Talend also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.89–0.83 EPS.

Shares of TLND stock traded down $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $49.90. The stock had a trading volume of 524,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,086. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.17 and a 200 day moving average of $40.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Talend has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $54.36.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.84 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 72.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Talend will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TLND. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Talend in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talend from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.75.

In other Talend news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $148,978.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,910 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,488.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

