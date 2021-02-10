TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK.L) (LON:TALK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $89.25

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK.L) (LON:TALK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $89.25 and traded as high as $97.35. TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK.L) shares last traded at $97.20, with a volume of 329,355 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 98.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 89.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.10, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59.

About TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK.L) (LON:TALK)

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides telecommunications services to consumers and business to business customers in the United Kingdom. It offers fiber, broadband, landline, TV, and mobile services under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. Its products include HomeSafe, a home filtering service for residential customers; WorkSafe that provides protection for internet devices to business customers; SuperSafe, which offers protection from viruses and malwares; CallSafe, a security feature that screens inbound calls; and TalkSafe, a way of identifying a customer when they call using their voice.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.