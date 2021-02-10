Tandy Leather Factory (OTCMKTS:TLFA) Trading Down 5.4%

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLFA) dropped 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 15,368 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 9,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35.

Tandy Leather Factory Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLFA)

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc operates as a retailer and wholesale distributor of a range of leather and leathercraft related items in North America and internationally. The company offers leather, quality tools, hardware, small machines, accessories, liquids, lace, kits, open workbenches, and teaching materials.

