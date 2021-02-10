Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 78.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,010 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Target were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.48. 39,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,865,896. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $199.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.04. The company has a market cap of $95.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.48.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

