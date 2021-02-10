Tastemaker Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:TMKRU) Quiet Period To End on February 17th

Tastemaker Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:TMKRU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, February 17th. Tastemaker Acquisition had issued 24,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 8th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS TMKRU opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. Tastemaker Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $10.62.

