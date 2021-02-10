TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.57

Shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.57 and traded as high as $6.24. TAT Technologies shares last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 65,550 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.91 million, a PE ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TAT Technologies stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.56% of TAT Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT)

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

