Tate & Lyle plc (TATE.L) (LON:TATE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $667.44

Tate & Lyle plc (TATE.L) (LON:TATE)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $667.44 and traded as high as $737.00. Tate & Lyle plc (TATE.L) shares last traded at $730.40, with a volume of 1,306,605 shares trading hands.

TATE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tate & Lyle plc (TATE.L) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price for the company. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle plc (TATE.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tate & Lyle plc (TATE.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 706.67 ($9.23).

The firm has a market cap of £3.43 billion and a PE ratio of 13.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 681.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 667.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

