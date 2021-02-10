Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) to post $1.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the lowest is $1.45 billion. Taylor Morrison Home also reported sales of $1.47 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year sales of $5.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $6.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.90 billion to $7.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Taylor Morrison Home.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMHC. Barclays raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,389.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $473,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 209,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 100,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,610 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 347.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.81. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $31.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

